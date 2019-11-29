Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah with family

Pakistani actress and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award recipient Mehwish Hayat just performed Umrah and she says it was a moving journey.

The Load Wedding actor shared a picture of herself on her social media accounts standing next to brother Danish Hayat and mother Rukhsar Hayat in front of the Kaabah in Makkah.

“Jumma Mubarak. By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah,” she wrote in her caption.

Hayat said the feeling of being there with her family was something she couldn’t express in words.

She said her journey was truly moving and humbling and prayed that every Muslim got a chance to have the experience she did.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Nai Jaungi actor poured her heart out in a touching birthday wish she penned for her elder brother Danish.

She paid tribute to Danish and called him the reason behind her smile. “I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes,” read the caption.

“Thank you for being there for me through all life’s ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do.”

