Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat pens touching wish for brother on his birthday

1 hour ago
Mehwish Hayat pens touching wish for brother on his birthday

Pakistani actress and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award recipient, Mehwish Hayat poured her heart out in a touching birthday wish she penned for her elder brother Danish Hayat.

Taking over her social media accounts on Monday, the Punjab Nai Jaungi actor paid tribute to Danish and called him the reason behind her smile.

“I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes,” read the caption.

“Thank you for being there for me through all life’s ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do.”

She further said that she has been blessed to have Danish in her life. “You’re my pal, my buddy, my rock and my best friend too.”

The Load Wedding actor remarked that “I know how fiercely protective you are of your little sister. Your amazing sense of humour, your wit, intelligence and talent never fails to amaze me,” said Mehwish.

Ending her prolonged wish with a slight warning, Hayat refers to her brother as the Hulk. “Danish can be very nice but like the Hulk, mess with him and you’ll find that he can turn into a Big Green Monster.”

Earlier, Mehwish posted a video proving that she isn’t lacking in the singing department either, as she crooned Charlie Puth’s Attention with her brother Zeeshan Hayat.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Danish Hayat mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Fahmida Riaz, writer
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.