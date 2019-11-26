Mehwish Hayat pens touching wish for brother on his birthday

Pakistani actress and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award recipient, Mehwish Hayat poured her heart out in a touching birthday wish she penned for her elder brother Danish Hayat.

Taking over her social media accounts on Monday, the Punjab Nai Jaungi actor paid tribute to Danish and called him the reason behind her smile.

“I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes,” read the caption.

“Thank you for being there for me through all life’s ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do.”

You’re one of my true heroes. Steady & sensible where I am impulsive & emotional. Thank u for being there for me through all life’s ups & downs. I couldn’t hv achieved half of what I’ve done without U by my side & ur undying love & support. HAPPY BDAY @danishhayat236 Love u!🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/g3kEQHvNIf — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 25, 2019

She further said that she has been blessed to have Danish in her life. “You’re my pal, my buddy, my rock and my best friend too.”

The Load Wedding actor remarked that “I know how fiercely protective you are of your little sister. Your amazing sense of humour, your wit, intelligence and talent never fails to amaze me,” said Mehwish.

Ending her prolonged wish with a slight warning, Hayat refers to her brother as the Hulk. “Danish can be very nice but like the Hulk, mess with him and you’ll find that he can turn into a Big Green Monster.”

Earlier, Mehwish posted a video proving that she isn’t lacking in the singing department either, as she crooned Charlie Puth’s Attention with her brother Zeeshan Hayat.

