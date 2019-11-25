Mehwish Hayat has our Attention with her latest song cover

Hayat was even featured on Coke Studio

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hayat proclaimed her love for music and singing with a video of her crooning Charlie Puth’s Attention with her brother Zeeshan Hayat.

“Growing up in a musical family has its own perks, since childhood us siblings would sit in the patio and sing for hours. Still doing it whenever we get the chance--even when it is drizzling--and long may it continue. (Ameen) ,” reads the caption on her Instagram account.

Mehwish has two brothers and a sister, Zeeshan, Danish and Afsheen. While Zeeshan is a Pakistani-American singer, songwriter and music composer and Afsheen is following in his footsteps, Danish is an ace actor like his sister.

Mehwish has even featured on Coke Studio and has a song to her name called Tu Hi Tu with singer Shiraz Uppal.

The actor had also lent her vocals to OSTs for dramas Mann Jali and Mirat-ul-Uroos.