HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat has our Attention with her latest song cover

2 hours ago
Hayat was even featured on Coke Studio

Multi-talented actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat just posted a video proving that she isn't lacking in the singing department either. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hayat proclaimed her love for music and singing with a video of her crooning Charlie Puth’s Attention with her brother Zeeshan Hayat.

“Growing up in a musical family has its own perks, since childhood us siblings would sit in the patio and sing for hours. Still doing it whenever we get the chance--even when it is drizzling--and long may it continue. (Ameen) ,” reads the caption on her Instagram account.

Mehwish has two brothers and a sister, Zeeshan, Danish and Afsheen. While Zeeshan is a Pakistani-American singer, songwriter and music composer and Afsheen is following in his footsteps, Danish is an ace actor like his sister.

Mehwish has even featured on Coke Studio and has a song to her name called Tu Hi Tu with singer Shiraz Uppal.

The actor had also lent her vocals to OSTs for dramas Mann Jali and Mirat-ul-Uroos. 

Charlie Puth mehwish hayat
 
Fahmida Riaz, writer
 
