Meera gives us major travel goals in New York

Meera Jee is a timeless diva. Fans love the actor for her candid personality.

The celebrity has recently upped her Instagram game with her vacation pictures in New York, giving us major travel goals.

She started her pictorial journey with an airplane selfie.

She then posted a no-makeup selfie, taking a stroll on Times Square.

Drinking coffee is a must in New York, especially with the onset of winter! And Meera stopped at a cute shop for her caffeine fix.

Another must-do thing in the Big Apple is trying its famous street food.

The actor was also clicked in pictures with a friend.

Meera last appeared in film Baaji, alongside Amna Ilyas.

