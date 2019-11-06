Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Mahira Khan appointed UNHCR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

20 mins ago
Mahira Khan appointed UNHCR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

Photo: ONLINE

Mahira Khan is one of the biggest celebrities of Pakistan and she is using her influence to support social causes.

She was appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday.

UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth Obbo, presents a certificate of appointment to Mahira Khan as UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador.

In 2018, the actor began working with the UNHCR to highlight the plight of 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

“I didn’t choose the cause, the cause chose me,” she said in a video. The actor said Pakistan had set an example for the world by hosting refugees for the last 40 years.

Mahira has participated in field missions, visited the UNHCR’s Voluntary Repatriation Centre in Nowshera and a refugee settlement in Karachi. She accompanied the UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi during a visit too.

The Bin Roye actor was moved by stories of resilience among the refugee families and children, who had aspirations and emphasized the important role of education.

“It was amazing to see that despite the violence or conflicts that they faced, they’re resilient people and have defied all odds and they’re hopeful,” she said.

