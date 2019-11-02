Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Mahira, HSY set dance floor on fire at friend’s mehndi
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
They performed on Noor Jahan’s iconic song
Wedding season is almost here and our celebrities are already giving us some major outfit and dance inspiration.
Mahira Khan stunned at a friend’s mehndi ceremony with her killer moves. The
Superstar
actor danced to Noor Jahan’s
Ve Sone Deya Kangna
with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.
The two were accompanied by designers Feeha Jamshed and Kamiar Rokni in the performance.
HSY posted the video on his Instagram and a glamorous picture of the nikkah ceremony.
The couple's outfits were both designed by HSY.
"Musti and Nisha's nikkah. Congratulations you two. Love you guys. Both Musti and Nisha are wearing bespoke HSY which was truly my pleasure to design for these two wonderful friends," he wrote.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
dance
HSY
Mahira Khan
