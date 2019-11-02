Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mahira, HSY set dance floor on fire at friend’s mehndi

2 hours ago
They performed on Noor Jahan’s iconic song



Wedding season is almost here and our celebrities are already giving us some major outfit and dance inspiration.

Mahira Khan stunned at a friend’s mehndi ceremony with her killer moves. The Superstar actor danced to Noor Jahan’s Ve Sone Deya Kangna with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.

The two were accompanied by designers Feeha Jamshed and Kamiar Rokni in the performance.

HSY posted the video on his Instagram and a glamorous picture of the nikkah ceremony.



The couple's outfits were both designed by HSY.

"Musti and Nisha's nikkah. Congratulations you two. Love you guys. Both Musti and Nisha are wearing bespoke HSY which was truly my pleasure to design for these two wonderful friends," he wrote.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
