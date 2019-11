Mahira, HSY set dance floor on fire at friend’s mehndi

They performed on Noor Jahan’s iconic song

Mahira Khan stunned at a friend’s mehndi ceremony with her killer moves. The Superstar actor danced to Noor Jahan’s Ve Sone Deya Kangna with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.The two were accompanied by designers Feeha Jamshed and Kamiar Rokni in the performance.HSY posted the video on his Instagram and a glamorous picture of the nikkah ceremony.The couple's outfits were both designed by HSY."Musti and Nisha's nikkah. Congratulations you two. Love you guys. Both Musti and Nisha are wearing bespoke HSY which was truly my pleasure to design for these two wonderful friends," he wrote.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram