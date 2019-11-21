Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Laal Kabootar bags best feature film award at VSAFF

1 hour ago
Pakistani crime-thriller movie, Laal Kabootar, has been making rounds at different film festivals, winning accolades along the way.

The NehrGhar Films’ debut production has now hit another milestone, taking home the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival Award for Best Feature Film 2019 on November 17.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

Related: ‘Laal Kabootar’ comes back to big screens on Oct 11

The film was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year. It also features Mansha Pasha in a lead role.

Ahmed Ali Akbar Laal Kabootar Mansha Pasha
 
