Kate Middleton thanks Pakistani designer for amazing outfits

Kate Middleton penned a heart-warming thank you note to designer label, Elan, for working on her Pakistan tour outfit.

Khadijah Shah, the founder of the Pakistani brand, posted the note on her Twitter page, praising the “grace and thoughtfulness” of the Duchess.

“I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level,” Shah captioned a photo of the letter.

I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level. However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH the Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/1rObILfmYR — khadijah shah (@khadijah_shah) November 21, 2019

“Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan,” the note reads. “I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to chose from — although having so many beautiful things did make the decision making a little more difficult!”

“I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort,” Kate continued.

Kate wore the ensemble for a visit to the SOS Children’s Village, where she participated in a friendly game of cricket.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the country with her husband, Prince William, from October 14 till 18. Both Kate and Prince William embraced the local culture of Pakistan by wearing traditional garments.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported the shalwar kameez, a tunic-like top over trousers, on several occasions throughout the tour.

