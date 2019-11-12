Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Kashmir the Band drops new single ‘Parwana Hun’

25 mins ago
The winner of the second season of the Pepsi Battle of the Bands, Kashmir, is out with their much-awaited single Parwana Hun.

The lyrically evocative track is accompanied by a thought-provoking music video.

Parwana Hun is about man’s struggle to find the truth but realising that you’re the only one holding yourself back.

The song is a perfect representation of the band’s laid-back style and energetic stage presence, with music that has a very refined worldview.

The band shared the captivating music video with a message. “We all feel safe living in oblivion, however, there is always a fear of the unknown that is lingering in the shadows. ‘Parwana Hun’ is about finding the strength to face the truth in the hope to find inner peace.”

The band earlier released their single Pari.

The two singles will become a part of their debut album that will contain a total of eight songs.

