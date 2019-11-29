Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

John Lennon’s iconic round sunglasses to be auctioned off

1 hour ago
John Lennon’s iconic round sunglasses to be auctioned off

Photo: AFP

A pair of John Lennon’s trademark round sunglasses are going up for auction along with a parking ticket given to Beatles drummer Ringo Starr — items kept for half a century by a former driver for the band.

Alan Herring, who worked as a chauffeur for Starr and bandmate George Harrison in the late 60s, said Lennon had given him the glasses after leaving them on the back seat of his Mercedes.

“When John got out of the car I noticed that he’d left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected,” he said.

“I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry, that they were just for the look.”

The vintage glasses and the parking ticket — issued on April 25, 1969 in London outside the band’s own label Apple Records — will be sold online by Sotheby’s with other Beatles memorabilia next month.

Herring said the decision to sell the objects was an emotional one, but that “the memories I have of this very special time in my life working with the Beatles are far more important to me”.

The brown, creased £2 parking ticket is expected to fetch £1,500 ($1,900, 1,700 euro), while the sunglasses — which Herring never did get mended — could sell for £8,000.

Other items going under the hammer between December 6 to 13 include a cigarette lighter kept in Herring’s car, shirts worn by the Fab Four and Harrison’s guitar with a predicted price of £60,000.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
beatles John Lennon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
John Lennon, Glasses, Beatles
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.