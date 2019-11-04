Jennifer Aniston hints Friends cast is ‘working on something together’

Jennifer Aniston has hinted at a secret project that she and the rest of the Friends cast are apparently working on.

The 50-year-old actor was speaking on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert last week.

“Something is happening. But we don’t know what that something is,” Aniston had said when Colbert asked her to confirm if something was happening.

The actress had previously teased the fans with news of a potential project on the Ellen DeGenres show. She had said that they had something lined up for the future, however, she didn’t know what it was exactly.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something,” Aniston has said on Ellen’s show.

Interestingly, the rest of the Friends cast and creators have been resolute on the fact that they will not recreate the 90’s hit show.

Friends aired from 1994 until 2004 and starred Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.