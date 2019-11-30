Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
It’s a wrap: QB closes Coke Studio season with ‘Mundiya’

24 mins ago
After six episodes, Coke Studio Season 12 has come to an end.

The grand finale featured four songs, and the choice of artists was interesting to say the least.

Quratulain Balouch and Ali Sethi’s Mundiya gave voice to the flirtatious banter between two playful characters from the 1980s film Mukhra. The song was originally sung by Noor Jehan.

Atif Aslam’s Aaye Kuch Abr highlighted the beauty of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry.

The episode featured newcomer Kashif Din, along with vocalist Nimra Rafiq in Bo Giyam. The song is a fusion of Burushaski and Urdu, and talks about the disappointment of unrequited love.

The classically trained trio of sisters, Harsakhiyan, gave their vocals to the Coke Studio canvas this season with Tiri Pawanda. The song reincarnated poetry by Shaikh Ayaz, that explores the experience of separation, and the accompanying hope of reunion.

The season opened with the hamd, Wohi Khuda Hai in the vocals of Atif Aslam on October 11, followed by the release of 16 songs.

While the melodies were a hit this season, Coke Studio got in trouble over copyrights.

Sanam Marvi’s Hairaan Hua was removed from YouTube over a claim by Abida Parveen.

Similarly, Abrar-ul-Haq’s rendition of Billo was also taken off YouTube over a claim by Karman Entertainment Limited.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
