Ishq Zahe Naseeb raises awareness about split personality disorder

Sonya Hussyn and Zahid Ahmed starrer Ishq Zahe Naseeb has a unique storyline.

The lead character, Sameer who plays the husband of Goher (Sonya) suffers from split personality disorder, also known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Fans have been lauding Zahid’s performance, as his role in the drama shows him dressing up as a woman and talking in a feminine way. In one of the scenes, Sameer, who thinks he is Sameera, asks his wife to apply makeup on his face.

@Humtvnetwork @zahidahmed_ This ‘theek theek karna’ scene from the promo was damn hilarious.. I watched and rewatched it countless times.. 🤣🤣🤣#ishqZaheNaseeb pic.twitter.com/CMQGzfvUQw — ✨𝒜𝓎ℯ𝓈𝒽𝒶💫 (@mystifying_me) November 22, 2019

and whn he said ” main theek hona chahta hon ” 😭💔#SoniaHussain #ZahidAhmed #ishqZaheNaseeb pic.twitter.com/zDYHKn7cfJ — S A K E E N A🇵🇰 (@iSakeenaa) November 22, 2019

The latest episode shows Sameer asking for help from his wife and realising that he is not okay. While the drama doesn’t explore Goher’s feelings in detail on her husband’s mental state, it does show that she wants to help her husband get better.

@Humtvnetwork @zahidahmed_ This ‘theek theek karna’ scene from the promo was damn hilarious.. I watched and rewatched it countless times.. 🤣🤣🤣#ishqZaheNaseeb pic.twitter.com/CMQGzfvUQw — ✨𝒜𝓎ℯ𝓈𝒽𝒶💫 (@mystifying_me) November 22, 2019

Sonya took to Instagram to share why she chose the project.

“We are hoping that through this play we are able to educate our audience about this [DID] and how to handle such patients if they ever encounter anyone going through the same state of mind.”

Sonya said she herself was unaware about the mental disorder before signing the show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.