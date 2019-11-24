Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Ishq Zahe Naseeb raises awareness about split personality disorder

37 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn and Zahid Ahmed starrer Ishq Zahe Naseeb has a unique storyline.

The lead character, Sameer who plays the husband of Goher (Sonya) suffers from split personality disorder, also known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Fans have been lauding Zahid’s performance, as his role in the drama shows him dressing up as a woman and talking in a feminine way. In one of the scenes, Sameer, who thinks he is Sameera, asks his wife to apply makeup on his face.

The latest episode shows Sameer asking for help from his wife and realising that he is not okay. While the drama doesn’t explore Goher’s feelings in detail on her husband’s mental state, it does show that she wants to help her husband get better.

Sonya took to Instagram to share why she chose the project.

“We are hoping that through this play we are able to educate our audience about this [DID] and how to handle such patients if they ever encounter anyone going through the same state of mind.”

Sonya said she herself was unaware about the mental disorder before signing the show.

