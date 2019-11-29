Iqra Aziz posts cheery wish for fiance Yasir Hussain’s birthday

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has sent love to her one and only superhero Yasir Hussain on his birthday on Thursday.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star in a post on Instagram wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only superhero and super amazing human.”

Be it Iqra Aziz flying to Islamabad to watch Yasir’s theatre play or Yasir getting a cake for Iqra’s birthday, the celebrity couple defines perfect couple goals in various ways.

A few days ago, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are raring to get married as the Suno Chanda actor dropped the hint, saying: “Counting days till we become official.”

Earlier this year, Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards Ceremony 2019.

