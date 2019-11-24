Iqra Aziz celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

The actor turned 22

Pictures of the party circulated on social media, in which everyone can be seen having a good time.

Actor Kubra Khan and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak were also present.

Yasir posted a wish for his fiancee.

Iqra’s recent post hinted that the duo might be finally gearing up to tie a knot.

“I have never met a man as supportive as you, my love,” she wrote. “Counting days till we become official."

Earlier in June, during an Instagram question and answer session, Yasir had hinted that the couple may get married in 2019.

