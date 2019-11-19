Imran Ashraf thanks fans after his drama reaches YouTube milestone

Actor Imran Ashraf thanked his followers after his drama Kahin Deep Jalay garnered 2.4 million views on YouTube.

He took to Instagram and uploaded a screenshot in which Episode 7 was trending on number three on YouTube.

Kahin Deep Jalay tells the story of a girl named Rida (Neelam), who has three brothers and is a pampered child. She meets Zeeshan (Imran) at her brother’s wedding in the latest episode. The show will later unfold their abusive marriage, where Zeeshan will be seen mistreating Rida.

Imran has won many accolades and fans for his performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

