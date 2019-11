Shaniera Akram was asked by one of her fans on her Instagram stories, about what she likes best about her husband Wasim Akram.

She replied, “He loves me unconditionally.”

People also asked her what she likes best about Pakistan, to which she said “the people”. Replying to one of the questions, she said she would like to change tomato price in Pakistan.

Shaniera also revealed her favourite food is chaat.

The duo is known for being the power couple and posting adorable pictures of their family.

