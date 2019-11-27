Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Hard Kaur calls Modi’s BJP ‘terrorists’ in new song

8 mins ago
Hard Kaur calls Modi’s BJP ‘terrorists’ in new song

One of India’s oldest female rappers, Hard Kaur, released a diss track, bashing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The song’s caption says the BJP is a “gang of terrorists”, and mocks it for trying to silence her voice.

The rap song titled KASHMIR TO KHALISTAN talks about the human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir and on Sikhs in India.

Kaur had earlier posted a video, abusing Indian PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The singer has faced serious consequences for her actions. Her Twitter account got suspended in August, and an FIR was registered against her too.

The Indian singer is currently based in the UK.

Hard Kaur Narendra Modi
 
