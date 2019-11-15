Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam

Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting. He had earlier posted on Twitter that he would make an important announcement by the end of October, after which many people had speculated that he will leave acting.

Hamza has now proved that those rumours were indeed true. He uploaded a 23-minute-long video on Twitter, announcing that he is going to leave acting to become a religious activist.

“I will use all mediums–social media and TV to talk about God,” he said. However, the Waar actor said he is not leaving showbiz altogether.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

He also revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spreads the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam and that he is leaving acting because he wants to spend his life to just talk about God.

Hamza said he will keep on making more videos and addressing the misconceptions that are present in our society. “Oppose my videos or support them, but don’t question my intentions,” he said, adding that he has no hidden agenda behind his decision.

In the video, the actor-turned-activist went on to share how he converted himself into a Muslim from being an atheist. “When I was a teenager, maybe 14 or 15, I had questions about my existence–about who I am, why I am this way and why the world is like this,” he said.

“I consulted religious scholars around me, but I wasn’t satisfied by their answers,” he said. The lack of reasoning made him an atheist. “I didn’t get the answers to my questions.”

Hamza then went to the US and got rid of all cultural, social and emotional biases. “I looked into other religious too and I started to reconsider my faith.

“When I looked into Islam, I finally realized this is the final divine message to mankind,” he added.

“Death is the biggest truth of our life,” the Alif actor said. “When I reached the conclusion that our lives will end, I realized that people don’t think or talk about it and made it a taboo.”

He said everything is irrelevant, only God matters. “What if I just keep acting and even win an Academy award? I would still die one day. People will forget me. Michael Jackson and Genghis Khan did so much in the world, but still died.

“I thought there are two things I should do to get satisfied with my life,” he said.

“First is charity, which is our farz (duty) and second is to spend my life talking about God and the special event which will take place very soon (death) or the afterlife.

“I want to spend time with people and make them realize that God’s message is not a cultural thing,” he said, adding that people have made religion into one of the boxes they must check.

Hamza remarked that he is not scared if his life is in danger because of this, as many people will not agree with his opinions. “We have to die anyway, whether by a bullet or a heart attack. God decides when we go away.”

He will address some sensitive issues through his videos. “For example, some cultural things like “covering women” have entered our religious faith,” he said.

“I spent a lot of time making myself a better person and changing my life to one in which I don’t disappoint God,” he said.

He concluded: “Religion is not just a part of my life, but it is my life.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.