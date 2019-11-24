Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir

1 hour ago
Google Doodle celebrated Urdu poet Parveen Shakir’s 67th birthday today (Sunday). Shakir defied tradition by expressing the female experience realistically in her poems.

Born on November 24, 1952, in Karachi, Shakir broke the male-dominated mold of the time by being the first poet to use the Urdu word larki (girl) in her work.

Her first collection of poems titled Khushbu (Fragrance) won her the Adamjee Literary Award in 1976, and her distinguished contributions to Urdu poetry awarded her one of the highest civil prizes in Pakistan, the President’s Award for Pride of Performance in 1990.

An exceptionally accomplished student, Shakir was awarded a Master’s Degree in English Literature, Linguistics, Bank Management, a PhD in Bank Administration, as well as a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard.

Professionally, Shakir was a long-time university English teacher and later found herself working for the Civil Service, climbing the ranks to become the second secretary of the Federal Bureau of Revenue of Pakistan.

Throughout her decorated career, Shakir continued to publish books of her poetry, including Sad-barg (Marsh Marigold), Khud Kalami (Talking To Oneself), Inkaar (Denial), Kaf-e-Aina (The Mirror’s Edge), and Mah-e-Tamaam (Full Moon), as referenced in the Doodle art.

The Parveen Shakir Trust was set up in 1994. The trust holds the Parveen Shakir Urdu Literature Festival, which aims to foster the next generation of Urdu literary figures.

