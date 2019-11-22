Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Frozen 2 will unveil mystery of Elsa

3 hours ago
Frozen 2 will unveil mystery of Elsa

Disney’s latest Frozen story will show the big mystery about Elsa solved.

The film hits the cinemas in Pakistan today (Friday).

Frozen 2 takes place three years after the events of the first movie. Anna and Elsa seem to be leading normal lives – when suddenly – Elsa accidentally triggers her magical powers.

The sequel to the original Academy Award-winning animated feature film returns with all our favourite characters as they embark on a journey to search truths about the past.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Disney frozen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Lollywood, Director, Film, pervaiz malik
 
MOST READ
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi's wedding even more magical
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi’s wedding even more magical
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
Queen Maxima of Netherlands to visit Pakistan
Queen Maxima of Netherlands to visit Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.