Frozen 2 will unveil mystery of Elsa

Disney’s latest Frozen story will show the big mystery about Elsa solved.

The film hits the cinemas in Pakistan today (Friday).

Frozen 2 takes place three years after the events of the first movie. Anna and Elsa seem to be leading normal lives – when suddenly – Elsa accidentally triggers her magical powers.

The sequel to the original Academy Award-winning animated feature film returns with all our favourite characters as they embark on a journey to search truths about the past.

