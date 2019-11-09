Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her

16 hours ago
Prominent Pakistani actor Fiza Ali has said that PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain proposed to her after she was divorced.

“Aamir Liaquat is a very good person,” Ali told Entertainment Pakistan. “When he came to know about my divorce he directly spoke to me about marriage.”

However, she said she didn’t respond to his proposal because she was “depressed”. He is a very nice person, she added.

Commenting on her first marriage, Ali said she would not reveal the reason behind her divorce. “That’s a very personal part,” she said.

“I am a single mother,” she said. “My ex is a good friend of mine. We have a good understanding with each other.”

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Anonymous   November 9, 2019 1:31 am/ Reply

    what a nonsense.
    Ali said she would not reveal the reason behind her divorce. “That’s a very personal part,” she said.
    But she is revealing about Dr. Amir Liaquat.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
