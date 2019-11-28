Faysal Quraishi bids adieu to his morning show after four years as he jumps onto the game show bandwagon.

Joining the ranks of actors Fahad Mustafa and Danish Taimoor, Quraishi will be hosting a game show called Khush Raho Pakistan.

“I don’t want to host a morning show again, I got offers from two channels for a morning show, however, I wanted some change, so I decided to host a game show,” said Quraishi.

The show will be airing on Bol Entertainment and viewers can watch the reality show every Thursday and Friday at 7 pm.

According to Bol News, The show is divided into several segments, each one offering contestants fabulous prizes in return for successfully completing a set of challenges or game tasks given by the host.

Earlier, Quraishi was hosting a morning show, Salam Zindagi on ARY. Khush Raho Pakistan kicks off November 28.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.