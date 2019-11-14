Farhan Saeed, Anoushey Ashraf laud government’s decision to restore temples

Pakistani celebrities are praising the government’s decision to restore Hindu temples in Pakistan.

Farhan Saeed took to Twitter to express his love for Pakistan and admired Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts.

My country #Pakistan 💚@ImranKhanPTI you can do whatever we used to dream of, you’re the best thing happened to us .https://t.co/C4UtUqSGtJ — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) November 13, 2019

Anoushey Ashraf also commented on an Instagram post about the news.

“We need further inclusiveness, tolerance and less disparity,” she wrote. “May Muslims learn to respect other religions and give freedom to people of other religions to practice their faith just like they want freedom, mosques in other places in the world.”

According to Gulf News, the government has decided to reclaim and restore 400 temples to Hindu citizens of Pakistan.

Pakistan will start the restoration process from Sialkot’s Jagannath Temple. At least 408 out of 428 temples were converted into schools and toy stores after 1990.

