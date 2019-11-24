Eman Suleman is getting married soon.

In a rather humorous and unconventional post, the model wrote, “So yes, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part.”

The Zindagi Tamasha actor started the post just like Hamza Ali Abbasi’s famous marriage announcement, in which he said that Naimal and him were “platonic friends”.

“I want you to know that I am marrying my non platonic friend of three months (full GF BF nonsense). Some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family or to have kids, I’m marrying because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my rabb. And since moving in together isn’t an option in the Islamic republic of Pakistan,” Eman wrote.

Eman has been seen in pictures with Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi on his Instagram and her mutual friends’ Instagram stories.

While people flooded her Instagram with congratulations, some weren’t sure if the news is entirely true as Eman herself had written in the post, “Is this a joke? Maybe.”

