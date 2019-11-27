Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Entertainment

Dubai to host first ever Pakistan International Screen Awards

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Dubai is all set to host the first Pakistan International Screen Awards on February 7. The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena, reported Gulf News

The star-studded event will not only include awards for film and TV screen artists but also, for the first time ever, Pakistani social media personalities will be present to receive their accolades on stage.

“Over the last few years, Pakistan has been lucky and grateful to have come across such diversity in talent from both men and women,” said Executive Producer of Pakistan International Screen Awards, Faisal Khan.

“It gives me great pleasure to have a platform to showcase the progress of our film fraternity and in a time and age of a digital world, it is time to stand up for what one believes in. Patriotism is at an all-time high and we all can’t wait to showcase our best.”

According to Masala! actors Nadeem Baig, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Barbra Sharif, Shabnam and Ghulam Ali will be the recipients of Lifetime Achievement Award while performances of Iman Ali, Ayesha Omar, Bilal Saeed, Hareem Farooq and others are scheduled to enthrall the audience.

However, organisers are also in talks with the biggest stars such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Saba Qamar, reported Gulf News.

Popular TV show host, actor and scriptwriter Vasay Chaudhry is also expected to participate in the event.

