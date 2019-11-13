Dua Lipa shares throwback picture in sari

Dua Lipa shared her excitement of visiting India with a glorious picture of herself in a sari.

The singer posted a series of pictures of her last trip to India on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the New Rules singer had draped a sari and was standing in a temple, followed by pictures of traffic and one of her at the beach.

“So excited to go back to India this week!! I’ve never had the chance to perform in front of you and I’m excited to share the stage with sweet Katy Perry,” she wrote.

She will be performing alongside Katy Perry in Mumbai on November 16 for a music festival. This will be the first time she will share the stage with the Fireworks singer.

