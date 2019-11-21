Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Celebrity twins Aiman, Minal share birthday wishes

38 mins ago
They posted videos, pictures on Instagram

Twin sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan shared special greetings for each other on their birthdays.

Their brother, Huzaifa Khan posted videos of the celebration on Instagram.

The duo got their share of the spotlight at a very young age. They recently started their own clothing line fashion label ‘A&M' and have starred in a number of dramas.

They are popular on social media, with more than 4m followers on Instagram.

AIman Khan Minal Khan
 
