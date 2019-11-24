Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

1 hour ago
Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Another European royal will be visiting Pakistan: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 25 for a three-day visit. She is visiting as the special advocate to the UN secretary-general on inclusive finance for development.

Mira Sethi is married and what an enchanting wedding it was. To read about her wedding and see pictures of her amazing wedding outfit, click here. 

Huawei has launched its first much-awaited folding Mate X phone in China.

Ayeza Khan opened up about the challenges of being a celebrity mother. Actor Raveena Tandon has praised a Pakistani air traffic controller (ATC) for saving an Indian flight from disaster.

A young woman in a black leather jacket, chanting a poem on freedom took the internet by storm. To read about her and what she was saying, click here. 

Agha Ali wants Pakistani women to stop sending private pictures to people. Even their husbands. To read why, click here. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
