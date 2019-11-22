Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Be part of Coldplay’s YouTube live stream from Jordan  

1 hour ago
If you can’t afford to go to Jordan, you can still listen to Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life.

Coldplay has partnered with YouTube to live-stream two exclusive performances from Jordan today (Friday) as they release their double-album consisting of 16 tracks.

Their performance will start with a sunrise concert at 4am GMT, followed by a sunset concert at 2pm GMT. Both shows will be available to watch on YouTube.

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band said in a press release about their Jordanian adventure.

“It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”

Everyday Life is Coldplay’s eighth album. They released tracks Orphans and Arabesque on October 24.

