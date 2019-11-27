Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Baaji returns to cinemas next month

7 mins ago
Baaji returns to cinemas next month

Film Baaji, starring Meera and Amna Ilyas, was a box office success upon its release in June.

For those who missed watching it earlier, you now have the chance to see the film, which is filled with drama and glamour.

Amna made the announcement on her Instagram.

Baaji tells the story of an ageing actress Shameera (Meera) who struggles with her career. Amna plays the role of a manicurist, Neha, who has big dreams. It also features Osman Khalid Butt as a director (Rohail Khan) who is searching for a classic face for his film.

The Saqib Malik-directorial venture will hit the cinemas in December.

The film also had successful runs at the DC South Asian Film Festival and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, where it had earlier won the Grand Jury Prize as well as bagged accolades for Best Supporting Actor.

It was also selected for screening at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Amna Ilyas baaji meera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Fahmida Riaz, writer
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Noor Jehan's granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.