Baaji returns to cinemas next month

Film Baaji, starring Meera and Amna Ilyas, was a box office success upon its release in June.

For those who missed watching it earlier, you now have the chance to see the film, which is filled with drama and glamour.

Amna made the announcement on her Instagram.

Baaji tells the story of an ageing actress Shameera (Meera) who struggles with her career. Amna plays the role of a manicurist, Neha, who has big dreams. It also features Osman Khalid Butt as a director (Rohail Khan) who is searching for a classic face for his film.

The Saqib Malik-directorial venture will hit the cinemas in December.

The film also had successful runs at the DC South Asian Film Festival and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, where it had earlier won the Grand Jury Prize as well as bagged accolades for Best Supporting Actor.

It was also selected for screening at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival.

