Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Azaan Sami Khan writes heartwarming birthday wish for his wife

4 hours ago
Azaan Sami Khan writes heartwarming birthday wish for his wife

Azaan Sami Khan has made his mark in the Pakistani music industry by composing tunes for hit films Parey Hut Love and Superstar. However, many people do not know that he is married and the father of two children.

Azaan penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Sofia Bilgrami.

“To one of the strongest, most inspiring and kind women in my life. My best friend, the mother of my kids and a person who has stood by me and believed in me literally years ago when no one did. Even when I would stop, she didn’t,” he wrote.

The music composer is the child of actor Zeba Bakhtiar and singer Adnan Sami Khan.

He got married to his childhood sweetheart Sofia in 2014 at the age of 20. Sofia is the CEO of STOIS, a firm specialized in designing interior and exterior spaces for children.

Azaan is set to make his acting debut very soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azaan Sami Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Azaan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan, birthday wish, Sofia Bilgrami, Adnan Sami Khan
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Meesha Shafi, Eman Suleman have something to say about Khalil-ur-Rehman
Meesha Shafi, Eman Suleman have something to say about Khalil-ur-Rehman
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.