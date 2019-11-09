Azaan Sami Khan writes heartwarming birthday wish for his wife

Azaan Sami Khan has made his mark in the Pakistani music industry by composing tunes for hit films Parey Hut Love and Superstar. However, many people do not know that he is married and the father of two children.

Azaan penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Sofia Bilgrami.

“To one of the strongest, most inspiring and kind women in my life. My best friend, the mother of my kids and a person who has stood by me and believed in me literally years ago when no one did. Even when I would stop, she didn’t,” he wrote.

The music composer is the child of actor Zeba Bakhtiar and singer Adnan Sami Khan.

He got married to his childhood sweetheart Sofia in 2014 at the age of 20. Sofia is the CEO of STOIS, a firm specialized in designing interior and exterior spaces for children.

Azaan is set to make his acting debut very soon.

