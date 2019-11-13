Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses what makes one a gentleman  

8 mins ago
Ayushmann Khurrana discusses what makes one a gentleman  

Ayushmann Khurrana, in a spoken word video, shared what he thinks makes one a gentleman.

“Who is a gentleman? There are many stereotypes. There’s hype for the macho-man; someone who runs the household, who saves the girl and doesn’t cry,” he said in the video.

The Badhaai Ho actor said he saw something is not right with the typecast. “I don’t want to be a saviour or a superman, but rather, someone who can cry and sing.”

He went on to say that he is aware that advertisements tell people to “play it cool” and fathers ask children to be disciplined as if they’re always in school.

But, one could chose between pink and Pink Floyd, the actor said, adding that if there was darkness, men could get scared too.

“Their hearts weigh 300 grams too. But they are covered with a social cover of steel,” he said.

“Don’t constrain him with guns and car toys when he is a child. He won’t always be a good driver and it might be possible that he is not good with machines.”

Khurrana said: “A gentleman is not someone who has six packs, earns big, shouts at people and hides his tears.”

The only condition for being a gentleman is that one should be honest, the actor concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ayushmann Khurrana masculinity
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza
Not answerable for opinions of my colleagues, bosses: Mansha Pasha
Not answerable for opinions of my colleagues, bosses: Mansha Pasha
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.