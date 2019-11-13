Ayushmann Khurrana discusses what makes one a gentleman  

Ayushmann Khurrana, in a spoken word video, shared what he thinks makes one a gentleman.

“Who is a gentleman? There are many stereotypes. There’s hype for the macho-man; someone who runs the household, who saves the girl and doesn’t cry,” he said in the video.

The Badhaai Ho actor said he saw something is not right with the typecast. “I don’t want to be a saviour or a superman, but rather, someone who can cry and sing.”

He went on to say that he is aware that advertisements tell people to “play it cool” and fathers ask children to be disciplined as if they’re always in school.

But, one could chose between pink and Pink Floyd, the actor said, adding that if there was darkness, men could get scared too.

“Their hearts weigh 300 grams too. But they are covered with a social cover of steel,” he said.

“Don’t constrain him with guns and car toys when he is a child. He won’t always be a good driver and it might be possible that he is not good with machines.”

Khurrana said: “A gentleman is not someone who has six packs, earns big, shouts at people and hides his tears.”

The only condition for being a gentleman is that one should be honest, the actor concluded.

