Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother

The year 2019 is about to end and like clockwork, people’s ‘new year new me’ posts are about to start.

Actor Ayeza Khan penned down a heartfelt post, revealing the struggles of being a celebrity mother.

The actor said that before the year ends, she personally wanted to thank everybody for giving her so much love and appreciation.

Khan shared her morning-till-night routine of what challenges she has to face everyday. The actor is married to Danish Taimoor and has two children.

“Waking up at 7am, making lunch box exciting every day, dropping Hoorain to school, coming back and waking up Rayan and feeding and getting him ready and dropping him to my mom’s place and sometimes requesting her to come to my house in the morning and then having breakfast with my husband and leaving for work,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she has to check on her kids in between her shifts at work.

And after she comes back home, she has to feed, bathe, choose princess or batman night-suits every night, listen to Hoorain’s bedtime stories, remove makeup and go on a dinner date with her favourite person (Danish) and, sleep at 3am and wake up at 7am again.

She admitted that it does get difficult to manage sometimes, but her fans’ love and appreciation keep her going. “My fans have made me a super woman and gave me the power to work and to dream.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.