Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor never fail to impress their fans with adorable pictures of their small, but beautiful family.

The couple celebrated baby Rayan’s second birthday with a Dumbo-themed party.

Ayeza posted pictures of the celebration. She donned a navy blue gown, designed by Mansoor Akram.

The couple also has a four-year-old daughter named Hoorain.

They celebrated Hoorain’s fourth birthday in July with a Princess Jasmine-themed party.

