Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan

Ayesha Omar, in her latest interview, said she hasn’t landed her best film yet. Well, we think she might just have.

Ayesha is shooting for Dhai Chaal alongside Shamoon Abbasi, who will also play her love interest in the film. Based in Balochistan, the film shows the hardships of people in the region, especially missing persons situation.

“The story is about the sacrifices of people in Balochistan, who went through a lot of hard times to reinstate peace in the region,” Ayesha told SAMAA Digital.

The Bulbulay actor revealed that she will be playing a journalist who is trying to portray the real picture of what’s happening in Balochistan.

Shamoon, on the other hand, is a RAW agent from India and his role is based on the events of Kulbhushan Jadhav. His character disguises himself as a businessman and is appointed in Balochistan to create disorder in the region and ruin China-Pakistan relations.

“Yadav attacks police academies and influential ministers that were working hard to bring peace in the region,” he said.

The cast of the film includes Adnan Shah Tipu, Rasheed Naz, Saleem Mairaj, Humayun Ashraf, Pakiza Khan and local talent from Balochistan.

The film will be directed by Taimoor Sherazi and has been written by Faiza Choudhry. It is expected to release in February 2020.

Ayesha said the team consists of young, energetic and hardworking people. “We have students from Balochistan’s universities who are working as interns. They are all very respectful, sweet, and talented,” she added.

When asked why she chose the film, the Kaaf Kangana actor said, “The story is very authentic and original. All these people are working from their heart, especially producer Dr Irfan Ashraf.”

She said Dr Irfan has been working in the region for the past 15 years and is an anchor. “Nobody wants to highlight what is happening in Balochistan but Irfan has studied there, so he chose to show the true side through his film,” she said.

“Whether it’s providing cars, food, locations to shoot at, a lot of people have been helping him just for the love of their region and his dedication,” Ayesha concluded.

