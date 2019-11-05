Anwar Maqsood returns to stage with one-man show ‘Faqt Anwar’

One of Pakistan’s most famous writers, playwrights and satirists, Anwar Maqsood is coming to stage again in a one-man show titled ‘Faqt Anwar’.

“Witness a rollercoaster of laughter and emotions as Anwar Maqsood goes live at Karachi Arts Council!” KopyKat Productions wrote on Facebook.

The playwright’s work was last seen in ‘Nach Na Jane’ earlier this year. He had also penned down ‘Aangan Terrha’, which was showcased in 2013.

In September, eminent artist Zia Mohyedd appeared on stage in a One Man Show.

Starting from November 22, the show will go on for three days. It will start at 8pm and will be a one-hour show. An early-bird discount is available on tickets till November 5.

Anwar Maqsood is known for his incredible sense of humour. He has written, directed and acted in a number of Urdu TV programmes.

