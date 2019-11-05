Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Anwar Maqsood returns to stage with one-man show ‘Faqt Anwar’

2 hours ago
Anwar Maqsood returns to stage with one-man show ‘Faqt Anwar’

One of Pakistan’s most famous writers, playwrights and satirists, Anwar Maqsood is coming to stage again in a one-man show titled ‘Faqt Anwar’.

“Witness a rollercoaster of laughter and emotions as Anwar Maqsood goes live at Karachi Arts Council!” KopyKat Productions wrote on Facebook.

The playwright’s work was last seen in ‘Nach Na Jane’ earlier this year. He had also penned down ‘Aangan Terrha’, which was showcased in 2013.

In September, eminent artist Zia Mohyedd appeared on stage in a One Man Show.

Starting from November 22, the show will go on for three days. It will start at 8pm and will be a one-hour show. An early-bird discount is available on tickets till November 5.

Anwar Maqsood is known for his incredible sense of humour. He has written, directed and acted in a number of Urdu TV programmes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Anwar Maqsood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Anwar Maqsood, show, One Man Show, Arts Council, play, performance, theater, comedy, satire
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to 'dear friend' Thomas Drew
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to ‘dear friend’ Thomas Drew
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wants women to gang-rape men to prove equality
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wants women to gang-rape men to prove equality
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.