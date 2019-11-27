American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious

Shares video of things one can do within $100

The travel influencer, popularly known as Dear Alyne, thought Pakistan was ‘affordable’ and ‘hospitable’ but not a comfortable place to live in.

A warning sign appears in the video which says: “This is not a place to visit if you're looking for luxury, comfort.”

Many would disagree with her, as Pakistan has places that cater to the rich and underprivileged alike.

“It is an amazing place to visit. Although it’s not a place for everyone,” she added.

Tamir did however say that it is the place to visit if you're looking for something new.

The vlogger went on to show the positive side of Pakistan. She said the locals are friendly and that one doesn’t have to spend money from their own pockets. She shared her observations of seeing people give apples and tea on the roadside.

The YouTube influencer said Pakistanis think guests are a blessing from God.

She believes people think of Pakistan in a negative light, and that they should give the country a chance.