Alkaram accused of plagiarizing K-pop group BTS’s album cover design

37 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani fashion label Alkaram has been accused of plagiarizing a design from K-pop group BTS’s album cover for a kurta.

Quick to identify a plagiarism issue, Twitter account BTS ARMY Pakistan spotted an Alkaram kurta with a design similar to the K-Pop sensation’s album cover on Friday and took to social media to point it out.

However, after making rounds on social media, the brand seems to have taken notice and the kurta was removed from its stores and website.

Alkaram also responded to the criticism after fans bombarded its social media with comments. It announced that the designer responsible is no longer associated with Alkaram.

BTS ARMY Pakistan in turn urged fans not to hype up the issue anymore, since the brand had taken action.

With an army of fans around the world (coincidentally called ARMY) and songs and albums that have topped the Billboard charts, BTS are K-pop’s biggest band. BTS interact with their fans on social media, sing about social issues and cross genres with their music.

