Alkaram accused of plagiarizing K-pop group BTS’s album cover design

Pakistani fashion label Alkaram has been accused of plagiarizing a design from K-pop group BTS’s album cover for a kurta.

Quick to identify a plagiarism issue, Twitter account BTS ARMY Pakistan spotted an Alkaram kurta with a design similar to the K-Pop sensation’s album cover on Friday and took to social media to point it out.

A well known clothing brand of Pakistan @alkaramstudio copied a design of BTS LOVE YOURSELF- Her album cover design. It’s in an exact formation. This is really disappointed that they copied it when they actually can make their own designs.

Please report this to bighit. pic.twitter.com/b8XwXLjDEm — BTS Pak Official l 🇵🇰 (@bts_pk_official) November 22, 2019

However, after making rounds on social media, the brand seems to have taken notice and the kurta was removed from its stores and website.

Alkaram also responded to the criticism after fans bombarded its social media with comments. It announced that the designer responsible is no longer associated with Alkaram.

BTS ARMY Pakistan in turn urged fans not to hype up the issue anymore, since the brand had taken action.

Since @alkaramstudio has removed the article. Let’s not hype it anymore. We should let bighit handle it from now. ^^@BTS_Pak_Trans @bts_pk_projects @bts_pk_galaxy — BTS Pak Official l 🇵🇰 (@bts_pk_official) November 22, 2019

With an army of fans around the world (coincidentally called ARMY) and songs and albums that have topped the Billboard charts, BTS are K-pop’s biggest band. BTS interact with their fans on social media, sing about social issues and cross genres with their music.

