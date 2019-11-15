Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi’s wedding even more magical

19 mins ago
Sings his rendition of classical songs for sister

Actor Mira Sethi tied the knot with Bilal in a majestic wedding ceremony Thursday night.

Dressed in a pink outfit, Mira kept it simple and elegant with traditional jewellery, wearing only a matha patti, jhumkas and maalas.

Mira’s brother Ali Sethi wowed the audience with his rendition of classical songs.

 

Pictures and videos of the event circulated around social media, giving us a glimpse of the celebration.

In 2019, Mira had penned down her feelings for Bilal and announced her engagement. She also described the journey of how she met her life partner in an adorable Instagram post.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Ali Sethi Mira Sethi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.