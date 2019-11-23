Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Aima Baig says she rejected an offer from Bigg Boss

58 mins ago
Singer Aima Baig revealed, in a recent interview, that she refused an offer to feature on Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13.

“I immediately rejected it [the offer] as it would put my reputation at stake,” Aima said on The Munshi Show.

Though she refused to feature on the reality show, the 22-year-old said it would have been fun for her fans to see her inside the Bigg Boss house.

Some people were not happy with Aima’s response to one of the questions on the show. When asked which two celebrities would be a good fit for Bigg Boss, the Baazi singer took model Eman Suleman and TV host Waseem Badami’s names.

“Oohh.. She shouldn’t have taken those names,” wrote one person.

She said both Eman and Waseem are opinionated and would give good competition to the participants.

She also addressed the recent dating rumours which have been circulating on the internet after she posted a picture with Shahbaz Shigri. Aima said she is really close friends with Shahbaz and both “vibe” really well together.

The singer also said she is open to the possibilities of acting. “I’m waiting for that one character that clicks with me,” she said.  However, her first priority will always be singing.

