Aima Baig and Hania Aaamir are each other’s hype girls

3 hours ago
Singer Aima Baig and actor Hania Aamir are really good friends and it is on full display on Instagram.

We recently saw Aima and Hania showering cute compliments on each other’s pictures.

Hania recently posted a picture of herself near a painting. “Do I look like the painting though?” the caption read.

Aima commented, “Prettier than the painting.”

The Baazi singer had also uploaded a picture, on which Hania commented, “Meri guriya (my doll).”

The two also went to Dubai together for their summer vacations, accompanied by Asim Azhar.

