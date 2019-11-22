Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Ahsan Khan appointed Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau ambassador

1 hour ago
After being appointed ambassador for the Human Development Foundation, Pakistani actor and host Ahsan Khan has added another feather to his cap.

The Alif actor has been appointed an ambassador for the Punjab government’s Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau of Punjab, Sarah Ahmad, announced the news on her Twitter account.

Khan has been actively working for children’s rights and welfare for some time. He is also a goodwill ambassador for The Citizens Foundation.

In September, Khan also received an award in Los Angeles for his efforts in supporting social causes like putting an end to child abuse and uplifting the underprivileged in Pakistan.

Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed also congratulated Khan via social media.

Earlier, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat was appointed a goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

