Agha Ali wants Pakistani women to stop sending saucy pictures

With the invention of the cell phone, steamy love letters turned into sexting. Then along came camera phones, which allowed people to send all sorts of pictures that could land them into bigger trouble.

While some people are careful about whom they send their pictures to, and what’s in the pictures, actor Agha Ali wants Pakistani women to stop sending private pictures and videos entirely. Even to their husbands.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Ali urged women to wake up about the hazards of sending nudes, even in private chats.

Earlier this month, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada also approached the Federal Investigation Agency after her private videos and pictures went viral on social media.

