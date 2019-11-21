After Hocane sisters, Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line

After the Hocane sisters, Areeba Habib and the Khan twins, Pakistani actor and morning show host Nida Yasir is all set to launch her own clothing line.

Yasir took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the launch of her clothing brand. But she fans guessing by not giving any details.

Earlier this month, twins Aiman and Minal Khan also announced their new fashion label ‘A&M’.

With their clothing brand, the Khan twins aspire to deliver what every woman’s wardrobe needs. The twins made an official announcement on Instagram saying that they aim to deliver high-quality clothing at affordable prices.

Pakistani celebrities Fawad Khan and Ahsan Khan have already launched their own fashion brands.

