A Michael Jackson biopic is in the works

A movie about the life and career of Michael Jackson is in the works by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King.

King will work with the Michael Jackson estate, which granted him rights to the pop icon’s music, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

John Logan, the Oscar-nominated writer behind The Aviator, Hugo and James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, will write the screenplay.

The film will cover the late singer’s life and career, which includes his beginnings with the Jackson Five, a rise to pop super-stardom and, later in life, legal complications with criminal lawsuits over allegations of child sex abuse.

Jackson died at age 50 in 2009.