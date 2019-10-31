WWE women stars to make history in Saudi Arabia

WWE superstars Natalya Neidhart and Lacey Evans will be making history as they become the first women sports-entertainers to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Their match is scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for this incredible opportunity,” Neidhart tweeted. “We are ready.”

I can’t express how grateful I am for this incredible opportunity tonight. We are ready! 🙏 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/BB3ZlOagGP — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 31, 2019

Evans also shared similar thoughts on her Twitter account.

I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this. ❤💪 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/myQWjd9i5W — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 30, 2019

WWE’s female talent has not been able to perform in the Saudi Arabia events in the past. In 2018, Saudi officials had to issue an apology for airing footage of female WWE superstars wearing ‘indecent attire’ during an event.

The videos of the superstars wearing tank tops were aired during the event “Greatest Royal Rumble”.