Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

WWE women stars to make history in Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
WWE women stars to make history in Saudi Arabia

Photo Courtesy: LaceyEvansWWE/Twitter

WWE superstars Natalya Neidhart and Lacey Evans will be making history as they become the first women sports-entertainers to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Their match is scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for this incredible opportunity,” Neidhart tweeted. “We are ready.”

Evans also shared similar thoughts on her Twitter account.

WWE’s female talent has not been able to perform in the Saudi Arabia events in the past. In 2018, Saudi officials had to issue an apology for airing footage of female WWE superstars wearing ‘indecent attire’ during an event.

The videos of the superstars wearing tank tops were aired during the event “Greatest Royal Rumble”.

 
Lacey Evans Natalya Neidhart Saudi Arabia wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Saudi Arabia, Lacey Evans, Natalya Neidhart, WWE Crown Jewel 2019 results
 
MOST READ
Pakistani male model proves chivalry isn't dead on FPW runway
Pakistani male model proves chivalry isn’t dead on FPW runway
Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power
Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to 'dear friend' Thomas Drew
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to ‘dear friend’ Thomas Drew
A rosy affair: Deepak Perwani rules FPW runway with ‘Shalimar’
A rosy affair: Deepak Perwani rules FPW runway with ‘Shalimar’
Wasim Akram shares heartwarming message for his late first wife
Wasim Akram shares heartwarming message for his late first wife
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.