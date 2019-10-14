Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Watch: Mahira Khan dances her heart out in Paris

2 mins ago
 
She was joined by a Lebanese actor Daniella Rahme



After her killer runway walk at the L’Oreal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, Mahira Khan has set social media ablaze with a video of herself dancing with Lebanese actor Daniella Rahme to an Arabic song in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Rahme, the Lebanese actress, who shared the video on Instagram, wrote that they danced to Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi's "new hit in the middle of Paris!"

The actor had posted a video of the duo earlier with the caption, “WE ARE WORTH IT!”, and said she had walked alongside some of the most inspiring women with my #Lorealparis family. She also poster a picture with the Pakistani superstar.

Related: Mahira Khan slays at Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris show



Khan has made her country proud by representing it at the Paris Fashion Week.  The Superstar actor walked alongside celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, and Amber Heard among many others.

Mahira Khan paris paris fashion week
 
