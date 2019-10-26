Wasim Akram shares heartwarming message for his late first wife

Cricketer Wasim Akram posted a heartfelt message for his late first wife, Huma Mufti Akram, on her 10th death anniversary.

“You will never be forgotten, you gave me the biggest gifts of all and they continue to grow and carry on your spirit,” he wrote in an Instagram post, referring to their two sons together.

“Gone but never forgotten you’re always in our hearts,” he added.

Wasim and Huma got married on October 12, 1993 and have two sons, Tahmur and Akbar. Huma later died of organ failure at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India in 2009.

The legendary cricketer married Australian Shaniera Thompson in 2013 with whom he now has one daughter.

