Wasim Akram jokes about Shaniera’s love for desi food

1 hour ago
Wasim Akram jokes about Shaniera’s love for desi food

When it comes to hilarious captions, we know we can always count on Wasim Akram.

A picture of Shaniera at the Islamabad dinner (for Prince William and Kate Middleton) has been making rounds on social media and people have been posting hilarious comments about it. “I want someone to stare at me the way Shaniera is looking at Kate,” one person tweeted.

The former cricket captain replied to the tweet with his take on a caption. “The look your wife makes when you tell her that food is being served and it’s a full desi buffet!”

People found his reply quite funny and lauded his sense of humour.

Many also pointed out that Shaniera was actually looking at the camera and not at the duchess. Some people were also quick to highlight that Wasim’s expression was also worth noting.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
